A 23-year-old man was “having words” with a man in a vehicle about a drug deal before fatally shooting him and wounding two others in Brooklyn Park, according to charges.

William D. Hall, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in Hennepin County last week with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 30 encounter in a parking lot near the 6900 block of N. 76th Avenue.

Authorities have yet to locate Hall and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The identities of the three people who were shot have yet to be released.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responding to a call at about 3:50 p.m. heard gunfire and went to an apartment parking lot, where they located a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head and elsewhere on his body.

Another man was shot in the leg and on the ground nearby. A third man who had been shot was in an apartment.

Officers learned from the wounded men and others that Hall approached the vehicle and “began having words” with the man behind the wheel “over a potential drug transaction.”

Hall then started shooting into the vehicle and hitting all three men with gunfire.