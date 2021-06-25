A 20-year-old man stands charged with felonies on accusations that he was doing tire-squealing burnouts in downtown Minneapolis when he hit and critically injured a 14-year-old boy and slightly hurt two other teenagers.

Markques A. Floyd, of Little Canada, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular operation, one alleging hit-and-run, in connection with the collision late at night on May 21, when "a large group of 'hot-rodders' " gathered in the farmers market area near N. Border and 3rd avenues, according to a criminal complaint.

At the request of the prosecution, which argued that Floyd "poses a threat to public safety," the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Floyd told the Star Tribune on Friday that he was unaware of the charges being filed and that he intends to turn himself in.

He said he ran from the scene because "30 people tried to just jump on me. I stopped the car as soon as I could."

Floyd added that "I sincerely apologize and hope the 14-year-old is OK." He said he's been trying to find out the teenager's name so he can apologize directly.

Floyd was driving at the time with a license that has been suspended since Jan. 12, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday.

According to the complaint against Floyd:

Police were alerted about 11:40 p.m. to a someone being hit in an area where "hot-rodders often gather by the hundreds with their vehicles to conduct burnouts and street races."

The victim was unconscious and had a large cut on his head. A bystander was holding a T-shirt to the fallen teen's head in hopes of stopping the bleeding. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where doctors said he was in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury and a broken bone above his left eye.

Witnesses said the driver of the 2003 Infiniti G35 was doing donuts in the middle of the road "by burning out his tires and driving in a circle" before losing control and striking a crowd of spectators. Floyd abandoned his vehicle ran from the scene.

Along with hitting the 14-year-old, Floyd also struck two 17-year-olds, but both declined medical attention for minor leg pain.

In an interview soon afterward with police, Floyd admitted doing donuts when the car went into the crowd. He said he ran because the crowd was growing aggressive.

Groups of people in vehicles have been pulling off various stunts for months in Minneapolis as spectators block of intersections downtown, Uptown and elsewhere in the city.

The physical risk of watching the high-revving vehicles up close has proved to be more than just being run over. Over the first weekend in June, two people in their late teens were fatally shot by stray gunfire while at separate gatherings in Minneapolis.

Vanessa Jensen, 19, was killed June 6 in 2200 block of N. 2nd Street in north Minneapolis from gunfire that stemmed from a dispute between two hot-rodders shooting at each other. Nicholas Enger, 17, was shot June 7 while watching street racing on East Lake Street, where it goes under Hiawatha Avenue.

Police spokesman John Elder said in the wake of the two fatal shootings that there has been a "steep increase" in illegal street racing over the past 18 months. Groups go out after dark and "literally terrorize communities by their lawless and dangerous behavior. ... These are people that are engaging in dangerous and exhibition driving that threatens the public safety and the personal safety of those in the area. It's criminal — the bottom line is, it's criminal."

