A St. Paul man was fatally shot last week after intervening in a fight between his sister and another woman.

Brandon J. Salter, 27, was shot and killed in Minneapolis by Ryan V. Frazier Jr., according to murder charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Frazier, 23, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent. Frazier’s girlfriend was fighting with Salter’s sister at the time of the shooting.

According to the complaint: Police were called at 9:47 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street. They found several witnesses at the scene and Salter lying on his back on the ground.

Officers rendered aid, but Salter was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m. the next day at Hennepin County Medical Center. The Hennepin County medical examiner found that he died of gunshot wounds.

Salter’s sister told police that she was home when Frazier’s girlfriend banged on her door and yelled at her to come out and fight, the charges say. The sister called 911, then called Salter, asking him to come over in case Frazier made an appearance.

The two women fought in the front yard, and both men appeared at the scene, the charges says.

“I’m going to shoot you,” Frazier allegedly said to Salter.

“If you’re going to shoot me, shoot me,” Salter allegedly responded.

Several witnesses gave statements to police. Witnesses reported hearing four to five gunshots. Frazier was charged in an arrest warrant.