ST. CLOUD — A 35-year-old would-be bank robber threatened to kill all five captive employees and go out as a "viral" martyr during a nearly 9-hour standoff that ended with his capture without any serious harm to his captives or himself.

Ray R. McNeary, of nearby Waite Park, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, armed kidnapping and assault in Stearns County District Court in connection with his attempt to hold up of a Wells Fargo Bank branch early Thursday afternoon.

McNeary appeared in court late Friday and remains jailed without bail. Court records do not show an attorney for him. The complaint lists seven counts in all, reflecting the multiple victims inside the bank at S. 200 33rd Av.

Negotiations with McNeary began shortly after the robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. Several hours into the standoff, the first hostage freed, a woman wearing a face mask, ran out toward armed officers with her hands up and holding a cellphone in one hand. She was quickly escorted to safety.

A few minutes later, a second woman emerged and was led away. Then, just before 8 p.m., a male bank employee emerged unharmed. And few minutes later, a fourth person, a woman, walked out.

The fifth and final hostage, the branch manager, was freed about 10:30 p.m. That's when officers moved in and arrested McNeary without incident. He remains jailed pending charges.

Ray McNeary Caption: Stearns County jail

As each employee emerged physically unscathed, cheers came from among the hundreds who watched the drama unfold.

According to the criminal complaint:

McNeary visited the bank alleging fraud involving his account. The bank manager brought McNeary into his office and failed to locate an account, which only made McNeary more upset. That led a call from the bank to 911.

The stakes rose when the manager hit the silent panic alarm signifying a holdup, with five employees being held hostage. McNeary was demanding money and wanted to speak to the FBI.

McNeary forced the manager toward the vault, where a "large amount of cash" in a bag was given to him as the manager felt an unspecified object pressed into his back. McNeary grabbed the manager's wrist, causing his watch to cut into his wrist.

McNeary told the manager and others he wanted a "big show" with the FBI and lots of media, and he'd take the victims with him, the complaint quoted him as saying. He also spoke of wanting the holdup to "go viral" and wanting to be "a martyr."

At one point, he threw cash all over inside the bank, then collected the employees' cellphones and slammed them down or put them in water.

As time passed, McNeary became more agitated and threatened to use the manager as a shield, mentioning they would "die together," the charges quoted him as saying.

Social media recordings made by McNeary on victims' phones showed him threatening to kill the manager while telling his captives and law enforcement that he intended to kill all of the employees and himself or force officers to kill him.

At one point, McNeary got behind the manager, put scissors to the front of his victim's neck and said, "I will have to shiv you in the neck," the charges read.

McNeary then pushed the manager to the ground and said, "If you move, I swear to God I'll stab you."

Shortly after 7 p.m., a female employee raced toward the front door, pushed past McNeary and escaped. He allowed a second female employee to leave because she was experiencing medical problems. Two more employees were soon allowed to leave.

About 10:30 p.m., after more than 8 hours of ongoing threats and negotiation, the manager ran for the door. Officers moved in, protected the manager and captured McNeary.

Police Chief Blair Anderson said, "We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime."

Anderson emphasized Friday the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as his department's training, helped ensure the best possible outcome of no serious physical injuries.

Anderson said he didn't need to give officers direction emphasizing a nonviolent resolution, even in the wake of recent protests and riots regarding police violence, especially against Black men.

An officer led the detained suspect away from the scene in St. Cloud. Credit: DAVE SCHWARZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

"There's no specific message that's given. It boiled down to their training and them being on scene and knowing what to do," Anderson said. "This is a dynamic situation, and things change very quickly, so we give them the latitude and trust that the training is going to pay off — and it does every time."

Both Anderson and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said the situation brought back memories and emotions from the 2016 stabbing at Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud, where a man stabbed 10 people before being shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.

"A crisis is a crisis, especially while you're immersed in it," Anderson said. "This was ongoing for over 8 hours, so the intensity builds in each passing minute. You have to be thinking ahead: What if? What if? That was the key phrase for me [Thursday]."

Mayor Kleis said, "The initial call [from Anderson] on a hostage situation — you never want to get that call. Fortunately, it had a good outcome at the end — better than what we've seen around the world when it comes to hostage situations."

While on scene, Kleis met with family members of hostages to share accurate and up-to-date information on the situation. He then met with hostages once released. Anderson said the Police Department is helping the victims access services for emotional trauma.

McNeary's criminal history in Minnesota stretches back to 2007 and includes two convictions for disorderly conduct, and one each for misdemeanor domestic assault, trespassing and terroristic threats.

Still pending is a felony domestic assault case in connection with allegations that he hit his girlfriend in the face two months ago and inflicted numerous injuries.

Police said Friday that "no firearm was located on [the suspect] or at the scene." However, Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller said Thursday afternoon that he had "some sort of weapon," possibly a reference to the scissors held to the manager's neck.

"We are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers," Schiller said Friday. We are proud of our employees in the branch as they handled the situation extremely well, staying calm throughout the ordeal.

"We are appreciative of the work of the St. Cloud Police Department and FBI in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

