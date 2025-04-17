Charges say Twin Cities car owner pummeled repo man, unhooked vehicle and drove off

Anoka County prosecutors say a convicted killer pummeled a man repossessing his vehicle, unhooked his car from a tow truck and drove off.
Clinton Trass, 44, of Fridley, was charged Thursday in District Court with first-degree carjacking and robbery in connection with the attack on the tow truck driver on April 11 outside Trass’ home in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE.
Trass appeared in court Thursday and remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him, nor does it show another hearing being scheduled.
Trass’ criminal history includes a wide range of offenses in Minnesota. He’s been convicted nearly 20 times for driving while his license was revoked and five times for having no car insurance.
He also was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting of 21-year-old Ronzell Jones in June 2004 during a fistfight that broke out at a service station near the Metrodome.
According to the charges, based on the victim’s account to police:
Police were dispatched to the scene and saw the tow truck driver sitting on the pavement and his vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.
The driver was there to repossess Trass’ Acura TLX sedan. Trass ran out of his house and confronted the driver, who then climbed into the truck’s cab.