Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges say Twin Cities car owner pummeled repo man, unhooked vehicle and drove off

The tow truck driver was bitten on the shoulder and left with a black eye, the charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 6:23PM
Anoka County Courthouse (Anoka County)

Anoka County prosecutors say a convicted killer pummeled a man repossessing his vehicle, unhooked his car from a tow truck and drove off.

Clinton Trass, 44, of Fridley, was charged Thursday in District Court with first-degree carjacking and robbery in connection with the attack on the tow truck driver on April 11 outside Trass’ home in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE.

Trass appeared in court Thursday and remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him, nor does it show another hearing being scheduled.

Trass’ criminal history includes a wide range of offenses in Minnesota. He’s been convicted nearly 20 times for driving while his license was revoked and five times for having no car insurance.

He also was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting of 21-year-old Ronzell Jones in June 2004 during a fistfight that broke out at a service station near the Metrodome.

According to the charges, based on the victim’s account to police:

Police were dispatched to the scene and saw the tow truck driver sitting on the pavement and his vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.

The driver was there to repossess Trass’ Acura TLX sedan. Trass ran out of his house and confronted the driver, who then climbed into the truck’s cab.

Trass pulled him out of the truck and pushed him up against the vehicle. The driver got back in, only to be yanked out again by Trass.

Trass tried to get in the truck, and a struggle between the two men ensued. Trass punched the driver in the head multiple times, put him in a headlock and threw him to the ground.

While in the truck, Trass drove forward and freed his car. He took the driver’s keys and phone, drove off in his car and tossed the phone out of the window.

The driver’s injuries included a bite mark on one shoulder, along with scraped leg and a black eye.

Police spotted a debit card and a hat on the ground that the driver said belonged to Trass.

On Tuesday, police stopped Trass and arrested him moments after he drove from his home.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges say Twin Cities car owner pummeled repo man, unhooked vehicle and drove off

card image

The tow truck driver was bitten on the shoulder and left with a black eye, the charges read.

Twin Cities Suburbs

People killed in Twin Cities mobile home fire ID’d as woman, her daughter

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Facing eviction, disabled couple rally support to stay in their Maplewood apartment

card image