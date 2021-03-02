A onetime assistant high school volleyball coach in Forest Lake has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his players for months at his home during her senior year.

Mark R. Kosloski, 47, of Wyoming, Minn., was charged Monday in Chisago County District Court with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the encounters spanning North Lakes Academy's fall semester in 2017.

The North Lakes student, now 20 years old, went to Wyoming police on Feb. 2 and showed them what she said was a text exchange a couple of nights earlier that included Kosloski acknowledging wrongdoing after she pressed him to apologize, according to the criminal complaint.

"I'm sorry for everything I've ever done that hurt you or anyone else," reads one of Kosloski's texts to the woman, the complaint read. "I ask God's forgiveness every day for everything I've done."

On the same day the woman contacted police, Kosloski resigned as North Lakes' head boys basketball coach, a position he had held since November 2015, said academy Executive Director Cam Stottler.

Kosloski was on the girls' volleyball coaching staff for just the 2017-18 season and did not teach or hold any other positions with the school, Stottler said.

Kosloski was booked into jail Monday and then released without having to post bail. He's due back in court on May 17. Messages were left with him Tuesday seeking his response to the allegations.

According to the charges:

The woman told police that Kosloski trained her and the rest of the team during the summer before her senior year, but she was kicked off the team for smoking marijuana.

She said Kosloski offered to have her work out and train at his home gym. It was during those sessions that they started having sex until late December, when she cut it off.

Kosloski appeared afraid and nervous, explaining to her that she needed to keep quiet about their encounters because he could get in trouble.

Paul Walsh