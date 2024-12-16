Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Unlicensed Twin Cities man accused of killing other driver in crash while fleeing police

The crash occurred late Friday in Maplewood, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2024 at 4:23PM
Law enforcement on the scene of a fatal crash in Maplewood following a pursuit of a domestic assault suspect. (Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher)

A 37-year-old man driving without a license was charged Monday with fleeing police in the east metro until he crashed his vehicle and killed the other driver.

Nicholas John Price, 37, of Roseville, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with causing a death while fleeing police and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision late Friday near the corner of Edgerton Street and Bellwood Avenue in Maplewood.

The other driver, whose identity has yet to be released, died after suffering cardiac arrest, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said.

Price was driving at the time after his license had been revoked, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office:

Police in Roseville tried to pull over Price near Rice Street and E. County Road C as a suspect in a domestic assault involving his former girlfriend.

Price sped into Maplewood, where a sheriff’s deputy spotted him racing south on Edgerton and gave chase. The suspect was far ahead of the deputy when he crashed into the other vehicle about 10:30 p.m.

Court records in Minnesota show that Price’s criminal history includes four convictions for driving either after his license was revoked or suspended, and once each for drunken driving and driving without insurance.

He’s also been convicted four times for receiving stolen property, three times for theft and once each for illegal weapons possession, burglary, check forgery, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

