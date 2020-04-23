A Minneapolis man punched a Metro Transit bus driver in the face earlier this month, according to charges.

Justin K. Kaneakua, 39, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of obstructing or interfering with the operation of a vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a transit operator. He has since been released from jail.

According to the complaint: A bus driver told police April 3 that Kaneakua boarded the bus, sat down and then walked to the front of the bus while it was moving.

The driver told him to stay in the passenger area. Kaneakua obeyed the instruction, but after a short period of time, he approached the driver and punched him in the side of the head, the charges said.

Kaneakua then left through the bus’ rear door.

“The blow injured the victim and left a red welt on his face,” the charges said. “As a result of the attack, the victim was unable to continue operating the transit vehicle.”

Kaneakua has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for assault.

Casey Moses case was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a Metro Transit bus driver April 13.

Abdi M. Ahmed was also charged earlier this month for grabbing at a Metro Transit bus steering wheel on March 24, forcing the driver to brake to avoid an accident.

Chao Xiong