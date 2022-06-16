A 22-year-old man revved up his motorcycle to more than 140 miles per hour just south of Rochester and explained to a sheriff's deputy during a contentious traffic stop that his need for speed was because of the heat, according to charges.

Noah A. Doherty, of Pine Island, Minn., was charged in Olmsted County District Court with reckless driving, interference with a police officer and driving after his license was revoked in connection with the encounter on a toasty Tuesday afternoon.

Doherty was booked into jail that day, released in lieu of $6,000 bail and is due back in court on July 13. Court records do not list an attorney for him, and a message left Thursday with Doherty has yet to be returned.

Under questioning by law enforcement, Doherty "claimed that he was going fast because it was hot," the charges against him read. The temperature in Rochester around that time was 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman said Doherty was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R1000, which the lieutenant described as a "crotch rocket-type motorcycle."

Doherty did not have on a helmet and instead was wearing a paintball mask for eye protection, Rossman said.

According to the criminal complaint and the Sheriff's Office:

A deputy on routine patrol saw the motorcyclist traveling "extremely fast" on Hwy. 63 just east of the Rochester International Airport and clocked him at 144 mph. But "out of a concern for public safety," the deputy chose not to pursue the motorcycle, the complaint read.

The deputy soon spotted the motorcyclist again about 6 1⁄ 2 miles to the north in Rochester, stopped him at S. Broadway Avenue and SE. 80th Street.

Doherty turned off the engine as the deputy ordered but soon started it again. As the deputy grabbed Doherty's arm, the motorcycle "lurched forward" and pressed the deputy against his squad car "as he tried to stop the rider from fleeing."

Doherty demanded to know why he was stopped and said he would not cooperate. Threatened with being tased, Doherty got off the motorcycle and was handcuffed.

Minnesota court records show that Doherty has been convicted four times in the past 13 months for driving after his license as been revoked. He's also been convicted twice for speeding and numerous times for lacking insurance and failing to have his vehicle registered.

"I always wonder why people who have lost their license always drive so crazy and then wonder why they get stopped," Rossman said. "Doesn't make sense."