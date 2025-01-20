A onetime staff member at a public charter school in Minnetonka pursued a 15-year-old student for sex through numerous SnapChat messages that included one of him exposing himself, according to charges.
Charges: Minnetonka school staffer pursued teen student for sex, sent her explicit photo of himself
The criminal complaint said the two talked a few times about meeting up, but the charges made no mention of them following through.
Former Eagle Ridge Academy hall monitor Ibrahim Hassan Haji, 27, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three felony counts of using electronic communication means to engage, describe and distribute sexual conduct in connection with his interactions with the girl last fall.
Haji has been charged by summons and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Star Tribune left messages Friday with Haji seeking his response to the allegations.
According to the charges:
Police, after being contacted concerning a possibly improper relationship between a staff member at the K-12 college prepatory school and a student, reached out to the girl’s mother about what they learned.
The mother turned over the girl’s cellphone to police, who found a sexually provocative SnapChat contact name for Haji. The search also turned up 469 recorded messages between the phone and Haji’s SnapChat account in less than a week’s time in October.
The teen described to law enforcement that she and Haji were “very close friends and that they talk alot,” the charges noted. She also said Haji sent her a photo of his genitals along with an explicit message. She said she sent photos of a sexual nature back to him.
They both talked a few times about meeting up to have sex, adding that he wished her happy birthday when she turned 15, but the complaint made no mention of them following through.
Police arrested Haji at the school on Oct. 21, and he acknowledged knowing why he was being jailed. Haji was released two days later as the criminal investigation continued.
A few days after the arrest, Eagle Ridge Executive Director Jason Ulbrich sent an e-mail to students’ families that alerted them to the allegations and that Haji “has been placed on immediate administrative leave and will not be returning to Eagle Ridge Academy. ... We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation and will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for your children.”
