An execution-style murder on the edge of downtown Minneapolis earlier this week allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument, drug use and paranoia, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.
Charges: Minneapolis man high on drugs kills man over hooded sweatshirt
William Howard Sanders IV allegedly told police he was high on PCP when he shot De’Jaun Marquise Michael Hall in part because he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt on a nice day.
William Howard Sanders IV, 38, who resides in Minneapolis but has no known address, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of De’Jaun Marquise Michael Hall, 24, of Minneapolis. Sanders told police he smoked PCP and lost control of his mind before shooting Hall three times, including twice in the head while Hall held his hands up, defenseless.
Sanders is in custody awaiting a first court appearance next week. He was also charged Friday with violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
According to the charges:
Minneapolis police were called to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of S. 1st Avenue and E. 19th Street near downtown Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. They found Hall with several gunshot wounds and he died at the scene.
Surveillance video captured the shooting and showed an argument between Sanders and Hall. When Sanders removed an item from a fanny pack strapped around his shoulders, Hall ran away. Sanders shot him in the back. Hall fell to the ground and held his empty hands in the air. Sanders “slowly walked up” and shot Hall twice in the head before walking away from the scene.
An investigation traced Sanders to a hotel room and a search of a vehicle linked to Hall found a fanny pack similar to the one seen in the surveillance video. Inside the fanny pack was a 9-millimeter handgun with one round in the chamber and four left in the magazine.
After being read his rights, Sanders told police he shot Hall. He said he had been smoking PCP and “did not remember what was going on” in his own mind at the shooting. He then said the shooting was an act of self defense because Hall had threatened him. Later Sanders claimed he had been suspicious because Hall was “wearing a hooded sweatshirt on a nice day.”
Hall’s slaying was one of five that took place in Minneapolis between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.
The comedy company, known for its longform sketches, has been in financial difficulty since moving into a $2.4 million home a year ago.