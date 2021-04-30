A Minneapolis man upset that a woman would not get an abortion kicked her in the stomach and nearly killed their unborn child, according to charges against him and an accomplice.

Cameron O. Clark, 30, and Tanisha A. Dunn, 36, of Minneapolis, were each charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree attempted murder of an unborn child and first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the attack on the woman at a north Minneapolis apartment complex on April 16.

Clark and Dunn, both of whom have lengthy criminal records, remained jailed ahead of their court appearances Friday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for either of them.

"After learning of the pregnancy," according to the charges, "Clark constantly pressured [the woman] to have an abortion. He would also make threats about having people jump her to make her lose the baby."

A woman told police that she went to meet with Clark, the father of her unborn child, at her apartment and then Dunn sprayed her with a chemical irritant, according to the charges. Clark used a Taser on the victim, and then he and Dunn began beating the woman, six months pregnant, targeting her abdomen.

The woman suffered a broken rib, and "her baby still appeared to have a heartbeat," the charges read.

The woman told police that she met Clark in early 2019 and maintained a sporadic relationship until last November, when she became pregnant with his child.

Clark's criminal history includes three convictions for domestic violence and one for theft. He also has at least three illicit drugs cases pending. Dunn has been convicted more than a dozen times for theft, four times for drug crimes and once for assault.

