Two Minneapolis brothers broke into the Third Precinct police station and destroyed property after protesters breeched the building and set it ablazein late May, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Rory A. Amsler, 29, and Trevor J. Amsler, 26, were each charged earlier June 8 with one count of second-degree burglary.

An attorney listed for Rory Amsler could not be reached for comment. No attorney was listed for Trevor Amsler.

According to the charges: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office obtained a Facebook Live video June 3 that was posted by Rory Amsler on May 29. Protesters had broken into and set fire to the Third Precinct on the night of May 28 in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man from St. Louis Park, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer three days earlier, sparking several nights of protest and vandalism across the country. The four officers at the scene of Floyd’s death were fired and charged in connection with his killing.

The charges say the Facebook live video show the Amslers walking on the second floor of the Third Precinct. Trevor Amsler allegedly damaged property and burglarized the office, while his brother videotaped the activities, the charges say.

The brothers were arrested June 5. Trevor Amsler was booked and released from the county jail after posting $40,000 bond. There is no record of Rory Amsler being booked into the county jail.

