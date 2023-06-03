Authorities have charged a man with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found with stab wounds following a police chase that ended in a crash in Mankato.

Dustin Lee Murilla, 33, was also charged with fleeing police in the May 30 incident.

According to the charging documents, a witness called police around 1:30 p.m. that day saying that her brother Murilla and his girlfriend were using methamphetamine. Murilla allegedly hit his girlfriend across the face and left with her in the vehicle, driving on the sidewalk as he left.

Another call came in shortly afterwards from a driver who said a Lincoln Navigator, like the one Murilla drove away in, was running stop lights and stop signs.

A chase began after officers followed Murillaonto Hwy. 169. Murilla sped up to around 70 or 80 miles per hour, swerving across the roadway and around a tire deflation device set up by Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies.

An officer pursuing Murilla rammed his vehicle, causing it to flip onto its roof. His girlfriend emerged first, bloodied, and then collapsed. She told officers Murilla continued to assault her after his vehicle flipped.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds. She is still in intensive care. Murilla was also taken to a hospital. It is unclear when he will make a court appearance.