A man grabbed the steering wheel from his girlfriend, crashed the vehicle on a Minneapolis interstate and got in a shootout with a state trooper, according to charges filed Tuesday.
Charges: Man grabbed steering wheel from girfriend, crashed on I-94 before shootout with trooper
The woman had just told her boyfriend that they were breaking up, the charges read.
Eddie James Freeman, 23, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault in connection with the confrontation Saturday on Interstate near the Dowling Avenue exit. None of the gunfire resulted in any injuries.
Freeman remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Also Tuesday, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the trooper involved in the altercation as as Mark Vande Steeg. The agency said Vande Steeg has been in law enforcement slightly more than a year and is on standard critical incident leave as its investigation continues. Body camera and squad camera video captured portions of the incident, the BCA said.
The agency said said its crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from the where Freeman was arrested. The personnel also saw bullet damage to Vande Steeg’s squad, the BCA added.
According to the charges:
Troopers were sent about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to the spot where Freeman crashed his vehicle. While en route, they were alerted to shots being fired near the crash scene and were given a description of a possible suspect.
As Vande Steeg arrived, he put his squad spotlight on a man who matched the description. In response, Freeman fired several shots at the trooper.
A Minneapolis police officer arrived, and Freeman fired in the officer’s direction.
Still more officers arrived and surrounded Freeman, who threw his gun down and was arrested. While in custody, he spit on an officer’s face.
Freeman’s girlfriend told police that as they were traveling on I-94, she told him their relationship was over. He grabbed the steering wheel and sent the vehicle crashing. She said he got out of the vehicle. She said she heard the gunfire but couldn’t see what was happening, because the deployed airbags blocked her view.
Before his arrest, Freeman pointed his gun at two people who stopped to see whether anyone was injured from the crash. They said they heard five or six gunshots, got in their vehicles and drove off.
Officers saw a bullet hole in the crashed vehicle’s driver’s side door. The complaint did not address whose gunfire hit the vehicle.
