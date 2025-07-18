Charges: Innocent bystander on a date was 1 of 2 killed in shooting as Minneapolis bars closed

A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing two people and wounding others as people poured out of bars at closing time at a downtown Minneapolis intersection last year.
Lamarion Torando Shirley of Minneapolis was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of illegal gun possession.
Lunden Marcel Woodberry, 21, of West St. Paul, and Benjamin Hezekiah Haggray, 20, who recently moved to downtown Minneapolis from Georgia, died from the gunfire that erupted shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 21 near N. 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue.
Two girls, ages 16 and 17, and a 23-year-old woman sustained noncritical injuries, police said. Also, a girl was struck by shrapnel.
Shirley remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of an Aug. 21 court appearance. The Star Tribune has reached out to his attorney for a response to the allegations.
According to the criminal complaint:
About 2 a.m., “multiple dozens of people were gathered outside of bars” in the streets and sidewalks near 5th and Hennepin, where “several small fights began breaking out,” the charges read.
A minute later, gunfire erupted outside the entrance to Exchange Night Club near the intersection and struck six people, including one wounded by shrapnel.