ST. CLOUD — Charges will be filed Friday against a 35-year-old would-be bank robber accused of holding a handful of employees hostage during a nearly 9-hour standoff until he surrendered late Thursday without any harm coming to his captives or himself.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall told the Star Tribune that her office is in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office as the criminal complaint is being prepared for filing in state District Court sometime Friday afternoon.

Potential charges include aggravated robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to police.

Negotiations with the male suspect began shortly after the robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. Several hours into the standoff, the first hostage freed, a woman wearing a face mask, ran out toward armed officers with her hands up and holding a cellphone in one hand. She was quickly escorted to safety.

A few minutes later, a second woman emerged and was led away. Then, just before 8 p.m., a male bank employee emerged unharmed. And few minutes later, a fourth person, a woman, walked out.

The fifth and final hostage was freed about 10:15 p.m. That's when officers moved in and arrested the suspect without incident. He remains jailed pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

As each employee emerged physically unscathed, cheers came from among the hundreds who watched the drama unfold.

Police Chief Blair Anderson said at a late-night news conference that the standoff began when the suspect was disgruntled about a prior transaction. The branch manager called police because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute.

Anderson said many people had already run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage.

"The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door," the chief said.

The suspect was known to authorities before Thursday's hostage situation. "We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime," Anderson said.

Police said Friday that "No firearm was located on [the suspect] or at the scene." However, Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller said Thursday afternoon that he had "some sort of weapon."

Schiller said Friday, "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers. We are proud of our employees in the branch as they handled the situation extremely well, staying calm throughout the ordeal.

"We are appreciative of the work of the St. Cloud Police Department and FBI in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

