Charges: Gymnastics coach sexually assaulted young gymnasts in Ham Lake

The charges against Kyle Anthony Pekula now stretch over three separate court cases in Anoka County.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 12:59AM
Ham Lake gymnastics coach Kyle Anthony Pekula faces a third active complaint relating to alleged sexual assault filed Tuesday. (Anoka County)

A 27-year-old Isanti man has been accused of sexually assaulting children he coached at a Ham Lake gymnastics studio.

The charges against Kyle Anthony Pekula now stretch over three separate court cases in Anoka County, the first of which was filed in September 2024 and the latest filed Tuesday.

Pekula has been charged with four felonies and a gross misdemeanor relating to multiple alleged sexual assaults of minors between 2015 and 2024.

The two most recent complaints, both filed this year, allege Pekula sexually assaulted two gymnastics students multiple times over several years, starting when they were 12 and 13.

The complaints allege Pekula met them while working as a coach at the children’s gymnastics and dance studio Jam Hops and groomed them over time.

In a statement, Jam Hops CEO Stacey Clayson said the studio has been working with victims’ families and added safety training for its employees, along with other security measures.

“We are devastated to learn of additional accusations made against our former employee, Kyle Pekula,” Clayson said. “For more than 25 years, our mission has been to focus on building character and self-esteem, helping all our students become life champions. The idea that some kids may not have been safe is incredibly upsetting.”

Victims filed police reports years after the incidents. One victim provided police with sexually explicit photos and videos involving Pekula and minors, the complaint said.

Pekula has pleaded not guilty to allegations that in September 2024, he masturbated in front of a 12-year-old and other children outside the gymnastics studio. Online court records do not list a plea for the other charges.

Pekula is being held in the Anoka County Jail with bail set at $300,000.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

