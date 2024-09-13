Charges were filed against a 37-year-old man who allegedly shot another man after a fight at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.
Charges: Fatal shooting of man followed fight at Minneapolis homeless encampment
Ahmed Ali Abdi was arrested at the same encampment Thursday night
Ahmed Ali Abdi was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting of JaBraun Garron Hole, 33, of Minneapolis, on Aug. 19 in the 3300 block of S. 3rd Avenue.
Abdi, of Minneapolis, remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were alerted to a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. after a fight broke out in front of an encampment and then moved down the street.
Hole was shot once in the torso. He was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died that same day.
Officers found video that showed multiple men fighting about 5 p.m. in front of the encampment, then three men chased Hole to the sidewalk at the corner of E. 33rd Street and S. 3rd Avenue.
One of the men grabbed Hole, while others attacked him and chased him back toward the encampment. Abdi was nearby watching Hole and his pursuers.
As Hole tried to escape, Abdi raised an arm toward Hole, then lowered his arm. Hole was holding his side while running, apparently having been shot.
Abdi was arrested at the homeless encampment Thursday night.
His criminal history includes a felony conviction in February for drug possession.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.