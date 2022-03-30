A 20-year-old motorist has been charged with being drunk when she sped off an interstate ramp in St. Paul last summer, crashed and killed her passenger.

Reshawna E. Mosley, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with five counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with going off the entrance ramp from Shepard Road to southbound Interstate 35E that killed Shaterries M. Barlow, 19, of Minneapolis.

Court records do not list an attorney for Mosley. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Mosley's blood was drawn by law enforcement two hours after the crash, and tests found that her blood alcohol content was .085%, above the legal limit for a driver 21 years or older, the charges read. There also was THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system, the charges continued.

A half-empty bottle of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana were located by troopers in the car, the charges noted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Emergency responders arrived at the scene about 12:30 a.m. on July 21 and declared Barlow dead at the scene. Mosley suffered less serious injuries.

Mosley told police that she had a few tequila drinks shortly before driving. She said she was following another vehicle she guessed she was traveling 45 to 50 miles per hour when she went off the ramp, where the speed limit is 30 mph, and landed wheels up in a ditch.

"She said that her passenger ... told her to 'slow down' just before the crash," the complaint read.

A law enforcement analysis determined the car was going 99 mph about 5 seconds before the airbag deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment.

"Taking variables into account," the charges read, "the reconstructionist determined that the [car] was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash."