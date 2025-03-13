Anoka County prosecutors say a Coon Rapids man was driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit when he crashed into another car, killing the driver.
Charges: Driver in Anoka fatal crash registered three times the legal limit for blood alcohol content
Zachary Wydella faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with Monday’s crash.
Zachary Scott Lee Wydella, 37, faces two vehicular homicide charges in connection with a crash Monday evening in Anoka that killed Ann Marie Moore, 51, of Ham Lake.
Wydella showed signs of intoxication and investigators found an open box of wine in his car, according to the criminal complaint. Law enforcement officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.246%.
Wydella is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday. It was unclear Wednesday whether he had an attorney.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Wydella was driving a minivan west in the 1000 block of North Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday when he crashed into an eastbound sedan driven by Moore.
Moore was trapped inside her badly damaged vehicle and died at the scene. Wydella was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Moore, according to an obituary, was a mother who “will be remembered for her huge heart, compassionate ways and her laugh.”
Anoka police were investigating, along with the Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol.
