A driver was high on illicit drugs when he caused a head-on crash in northern Minnesota that killed the other motorist, according to charges.

Thomas M. Gilley, 26, of Marble, Minn., was charged in St. Louis County District court last week with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision Nov. 12 on Hwy. 5 that killed Franklin Dean Rice, 39, of Hibbing, Minn.

Gilley remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail, and he's due in court on Thursday. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Court records show that Gilley has been convicted seven times in Minnesota for driving after his license was revoked, eight times for theft and three times for drug offenses. In 2014, he was civilly committed by an Isanti County judge as chemically dependent. He was discharged after six months of treatment, according to court records.

At the time of the crash, Gilley had a valid driver's license, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

According to the charges:

After Gilley's SUV collided with Rice's car, a police officer saw that Gilley had bloodshot and watery eyes, "and kept nodding off as [police] spoke with him."

Gilley said he was unsure what happened "but ... when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him," the charges read.

On the dash of Gilley's SUV was crumpled tin foil and a broken syringe. A spoon containing an off-white residue was on the passenger side of the vehicle.

In his pocket was another syringe, a pipe, clear baggies and a cylinder holding marijuana.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482