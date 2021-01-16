A 31-year-old chronic auto thief has a court date this week on charges that he sped through a stop sign in a stolen car and killed another motorist at a St. Paul intersection in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Xia Her-Xiong, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and auto theft Friday in connection with the death on Jan. 7 of Alison J. Annen, 60, of St. Paul.

Her-Xiong remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday.

Her-Xiong has a long record of run-ins with the law, having been convicted of stealing a vehicle seven times among other convictions for selling and possessing drugs.

According to the criminal complaint:

About 3 a.m., a police officer saw a car reported stolen and gave pursuit. The officer saw the car "blow through a stop sign" several blocks ahead at Minnehaha Avenue and Atlantic Street, where it hit a Chrysler PT Cruiser broadside, the charges read.

Xia Her-Xiong and a male passenger ran, while two women who had been in the car at the time of the crash remained behind.

The PT Cruiser's driver, Annen, and another woman were pinned in the wreckage. Emergency responders declared Annen dead at the scene. Annen's 59-year-old passenger was treated for noncritical injuries.

One of the women riding with Her-Xiong told police that he picked her up that previous evening and they hung out drinking alcohol in a large garage.

Her-Xiong was driving the woman home, when he started speeding in the moments before the crash.

Police located Her-Xiong and arrested him. He declined to speak with authorities. The man in the car told police that Her-Xiong was drunk and started speeding after seeing the police squad car.

Annen was a mother of three grown children and grandmother to four. She worked part time at a Walmart, according to an online fundraising page started on behalf of the family to cover funeral and other expenses.

