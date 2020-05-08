Two Brooklyn Park residents were charged with violating dangerous dog requirements after their pit bull attacked a woman and her German shepherd, seriously injuring both of them.

Dondre R. Patterson, 27, and Dami B. Manuel-Moore, 23, were each charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with harm caused by a dog, failing to register a dangerous dog and failing to neuter a dangerous dog.

“[Patterson] advised responding officers that they use the dog for breeding and don’t intend to sterilize,” the charges said, adding that it was a “blatant disregard for the law and safety concerns for their neighbors.”

Arrest warrants were issued for Patterson and Manuel-Moore alongside the charges, all misdemeanors.

A man who came to the woman’s aid told police he believed the dog would have killed her and her pet had he not stepped in, charges said.

He also told them he was “terrified” because the dog remained loose.

According to the complaint: Police were called to the 8000 block of N. Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn Park about 1:26 p.m. on March 7.

A witness told police he was inside when he heard a woman screaming for help. He ran to help as a pit bull attacked her and her dog. The pit bull bit his finger in the process.

The victim told police she was walking her German shepherd when the dog attacked them unprovoked.

An officer corralled the pit bull in a yard, but it continued to try to attack the German shepherd, charges said.

The woman received 10 staples to the crown of her head, bruising on her left leg and hand, eight stitches to her right hand, a calf puncture and a graze on her ankle.

The German shepherd’s right ear had to be reattached. It also received a cut from its eye to its snout, an unknown number of stitches, punctures to both ears, a 3- to 4-inch laceration on its chest and punctures to its back and right side.

The man who intervened told police he had worked as a detention deputy, and the dog attack was “one of the most terrifying events he has witnessed,” the charges said.

Police deemed the pit bull dangerous and extended the 30-day deadline for Patterson and Manuel-Moore to comply with requirements, according to the complaint.