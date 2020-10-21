One teenager was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting a younger teen in the back and wounding another person near a north Minneapolis gas station two weeks ago.

Dayshawn O. Dobyne-Jones, 18, of Mounds View, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting on Oct. 7 near the intersection of N. Lowry and Logan avenues.

Da’vontae R. Wallace, 16, of Minneapolis, who went by the nickname “Day Day,” was shot multiple times around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 and died at the scene. A cousin of Wallace’s was shot twice and survived, police said.

Wallace remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

While the charges did not allude to a motive for what is one of the city’s 68 homicides so far this year, police said at the time that a dispute between two groups of people preceded the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint:

The cousin said he and Wallace were shot after leaving the Full Stop gas station.

Video surveillance from the scene showed the entire incident, including when Wallace and his cousin were unaware of Dobyne-Jones sneaking up behind them before they were shot while on the sidewalk next to the gas station property.

Dobyne-Jones got in a car and left the scene. Officers tracked down the car to Dobyne-Jones’ mother.

Questioned by police, Dobyne-Jones and his mother said he was the suspect captured in surveillance photographs.