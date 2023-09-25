The Vikings’ final pass of the day bounced off T.J. Hockenson in the end zone and was eventually intercepted by Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray J
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
The Vikings’ final pass of the day bounced off T.J. Hockenson in the end zone and was eventually intercepted by Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. with six seconds left.

Vikings fall to 0-3 after throwing away late chance to beat Chargers

September 24
They are 0-3 for the seventh time in franchise history. Kirk Cousins was intercepted in the end zone in the final seconds as the Vikings' rally fell short.
Chargers cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor tackled Vikings star Justin Jefferson in the second quarter Sunday, when Jefferson had seven catches for 149 yards
Souhan: 10 reasons for the Vikings to feel hopeful, still

September 24
The 0-3 record is a terrible start to the season — but it is not a death knell with 14 games remaining.
It was a rough weekend for the state’s two most prominent football coaches, as Kevin O’Connell, left, saw the Vikings fall to 0-3 in his second se

Scoggins: Vikings, Gophers are two sides of same disastrous coin

12:00am
Kevin O'Connell and P.J. Fleck both floundered with their respective games on the line, making for a miserable football weekend in Minnesota.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) pushed off a tackle by Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) during Sunday’s 24-28 defeat of the Vikings.

On the NFL: Vikings' Flores schooled by Allen's 'maestro' performance

September 24
The Vikings' soft coverages left the Chargers receiver way too open or being covered loosely by an overmatched extra safety.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell did not like the challenge call in the first half of Sunday’s home 24-28 loss to the Chargers.

Five extra points: Officiating, Chargers mistakes couldn't give Vikings win

6:00am
Chargers safety Alohi Gilman said officials gave the Vikings a gift. His team gave the Vikings several more and won anyway.
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison carried 20 times for 93 yards against the Chargers on Sunday, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Mattison, Vikings rushing attack manage to make gains

September 24
Alexander Mattison aims to build trust following a slow start to the season.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke the grasps of Chargers safety JT Woods on his way to a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Vikings struggle on third down and in red zone, overshadowing passing stats

September 24
Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in passing yards and Justin Jefferson tied the league record for receiving yards in a season's first three games, but the Vikings remain winless.
September 24
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was upended by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after one of his 18 receptions Sunday.

Three keys to the Vikings' 28-24 loss to the Chargers

If it seemed like you were constantly hearing Keenan Allen's name, you were. He was targeted 20 times, had 215 receiving yards and threw a TD pass for good measure.
September 24
Podcast: Staring up from 0-3, where do Vikings go from here?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins return from the Vikings locker room to discuss Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers. What's the outlook from 0-3?
September 24
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) on the field following an NFL game between the Minnesota

Gallery: Vikings fall to Chargers

The Vikings fell to 0-3 with a 28-24 loss to Los Angeles at U.S. Bank Stadium.