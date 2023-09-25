Vikings fall to 0-3 after throwing away late chance to beat Chargers
They are 0-3 for the seventh time in franchise history. Kirk Cousins was intercepted in the end zone in the final seconds as the Vikings' rally fell short.
Souhan: 10 reasons for the Vikings to feel hopeful, still
The 0-3 record is a terrible start to the season — but it is not a death knell with 14 games remaining.
Scoggins: Vikings, Gophers are two sides of same disastrous coin
Kevin O'Connell and P.J. Fleck both floundered with their respective games on the line, making for a miserable football weekend in Minnesota.
On the NFL: Vikings' Flores schooled by Allen's 'maestro' performance
The Vikings' soft coverages left the Chargers receiver way too open or being covered loosely by an overmatched extra safety.
Five extra points: Officiating, Chargers mistakes couldn't give Vikings win
Chargers safety Alohi Gilman said officials gave the Vikings a gift. His team gave the Vikings several more and won anyway.
Mattison, Vikings rushing attack manage to make gains
Alexander Mattison aims to build trust following a slow start to the season.
Vikings struggle on third down and in red zone, overshadowing passing stats
Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in passing yards and Justin Jefferson tied the league record for receiving yards in a season's first three games, but the Vikings remain winless.
Three keys to the Vikings' 28-24 loss to the Chargers
If it seemed like you were constantly hearing Keenan Allen's name, you were. He was targeted 20 times, had 215 receiving yards and threw a TD pass for good measure.
Podcast: Staring up from 0-3, where do Vikings go from here?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins return from the Vikings locker room to discuss Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers. What's the outlook from 0-3?
Gallery: Vikings fall to Chargers
The Vikings fell to 0-3 with a 28-24 loss to Los Angeles at U.S. Bank Stadium.
