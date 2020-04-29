A youth wrestling coach sexually assaulted a female athlete in Eden Prairie, according to charges.

Mustafa S. Shabazz, 43, of Burnsville, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Shabazz could not be reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed for his case. He was charged via summons, meaning he will be allowed to turn himself into authorities at a later date, and is not in custody.

Shabazz is accused of assaulting a girl under the age of 12 in early 2018 while coaching her in a program held at Eden Prairie High School, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Shabazz was employed as an assistant wrestling coach at Eden Prairie High School for the 2018-2019 season, but the alleged crime did not involve a student from the school district or occur at a school-sponsored event, said Brett Johnson, a spokesman for Eden Prairie Schools.

“There are many organizations that rent school facilities,” said Johnson, who said he could not confirm that the alleged assault occurred on school grounds.

He added that the district has received no complaints about Shabazz’s time as a coach at the high school, and that Shabazz had also worked as a coach for JJ Trained Wrestling School.

JJ Trained Wrestling School works with Eden Prairie Takedown Association and Eden Prairie’s Community Education program, which is run through the school district, to host pre-K through sixth-grade wrestling classes at Eden Prairie High School’s wrestling room, according to its website.

JJ Trained declined to comment.

According to the complaint: In February Shakopee and Eden Prairie police began investigating allegations that Shabazz had inappropriate conduct with “adolescent female athletes” he coached.

Eden Prairie police declined to comment. Shakopee police could not be reached for comment.

The alleged victim in the Hennepin County case told a friend and her parents that Shabazz assaulted her. She had trained with Shabazz in early 2018 and refused to wrestle in spring 2019.

She told an investigator that Shabazz touched her “numerous” times while demonstrating wrestling “moves,” and claimed the incidents were accidents, the charges said.

In a different case that was not charged in Hennepin County due to its location, another adolescent girl reported in 2019 that Shabazz touched her inappropriately, hugged her tightly and made her uncomfortable during wrestling events “throughout the state,” the charges said.

She said Shabazz told her no one would believe her if she reported him.

The administrator of a “wrestling program” confronted Shabazz about the allegations in 2019 and Shabazz allegedly said, “That kind of thing had happened before,” the charges said.

Shabazz resigned from the program, which was not named in court documents.

Police also discovered that Shabazz had been dismissed from another job in 2013 for inappropriate behavior with a 14-year-old girl, including meeting her at a motel room.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office plans to seek an aggravated sentence in the case due to Shabazz’s authority of the victim in the Eden Prairie case.