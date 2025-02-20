Charge: Woman driving again without license fatally hits pedestrian in St. Cloud and leaves

Driving yet again without a license, a woman fatally struck a man on foot near a central Minnesota intersection, drove home and called 911, according to a criminal complaint.
The driver has nine convictions for driving with her license either revoked or suspended, according to court records.
Cadee Celeste Campbell, 21, of Sartell, Minn., was charged in Stearns County District Court this week with failing to stop after causing a fatal crash, a felony, in connection with Sunday’s wreck in St. Cloud.
Campbell was arrested on the day of the crash and released Wednesday ahead of a court appearance on March 17 hearing. A message has been left with her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
The criminal complaint did not identify the male victim other than by his initials.
At the time of the crash, Campbell was behind the wheel with a revoked driver’s license status, according to a state Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Going back less than 2½ years, Campbell has been convicted nine times for driving with her license either revoked or suspended, according to court records.
In that time span, she also has been convicted three times for driving without insurance, twice each for speeding and driving with illicit drugs in the vehicle and once for careless driving, the records revealed.
According to the criminal complaint:
A motorist waiting at the intersection of Hwys. 23 and 15 said she saw the male walking across the southbound lanes of Hwy. 15 “in an area where there was no crosswalk,” followed by the vehicle hitting him and driving off, the complaint read.
Campbell called 911 and said she was the driver involved in the crash. Police went to her home, and she admitted that she knew she hit a pedestrian and left the scene.
She explained that she kept going because she had her child in the vehicle with her.
