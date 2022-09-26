A criminal vehicular homicide charge filed Monday alleges that a 20-year-old man drove off despite another driver telling him he just ran over someone who was down in the road in Brooklyn Center.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Monroe C. Edwards, of Brooklyn Center, in connection with the incident about 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 6600 block of N. Dupont Avenue.

"Edwards' current whereabouts are unknown," Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland said late Monday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Monday as 64-year-old Diodoro Dimas Salgado. Police said Dimas Salgado lived near the scene of the incident.

Police on Monday declined to say how it was the crash and not some other reason for the man's death. The Medical Examiner's Office said it could take three to four weeks before those determinations are made.

According to the complaint:

Witnesses told police about hearing a loud noise and seeing a car leave the scene while leaking fluid. Officers tracked the fluid to a hotel less than a mile to the southwest.

Video surveillance of the hotel showed Edwards in the parking lot and "closely examining the vehicle, even getting under it," the complaint read.

Municipal video captured the car returning to the scene shortly after the incident while multiple emergency vehicles were there with their lights on. The car then drives off.

A woman told police she swerved and drove around someone down in the read, then pulled over and called her husband. While she was on the phone, she saw a speeding car run over the person.

Edwards pulled over next to the woman's vehicle. He said to her, "What as that?" the complaint quoted him as saying. She told him it was a person, and he replied, "No, it was a bag."

The next day, police located the car at his mother's home and saw bodily evidence on its underside.

Edwards told police in a phone conversation that he ran over a speed bump and didn't learn it was a person until the next morning.

Edwards' criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.