A Minneapolis man was recklessly handling a gun when he fatally shot another man in a north Minneapolis kitchen, prosecutors alleged Monday.

Prince A.Q. Brown, 36, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 38-year-old David M.A. Spicer, of Minneapolis, in the 400 block of N. 33rd Avenue late Thursday.

Brown remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

A report of shots fired sent officers to a home where they located Spicer on the ground and bleeding. The officers administered emergency care before medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Brown was the gunman, and he was quickly arrested. Officers found ammunition on him.

One of the witnesses said he was in the kitchen with others when Brown picked up a gun off the table and was handling it "as though he was not familiar with firearms," the complaint read. Brown was being "careless and ... reckless," the complaint quoted the witness as saying.

Brown slammed a magazine into the gun, "which caused the gun to fire" a round that struck Spicer.

Another witness told police that Brown said, "my gun deployed," according to the complaint.

Brown denied to police that he was involved in the shooting.

Paul Walsh