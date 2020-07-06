A Bloomington restaurant owner was mere breaths away from dying before officers restored his pulse while tending to his gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Devon D. Glover, 20, of St. Paul, as charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree attempted murder in connection with targeting Penn Lake Roast Beef for robbery on June 16 near the intersection of S. Penn Avenue and W. 90th Street.

Glover is being held in the Ramsey County jail in connection with other violent allegations. An accomplice in the restaurant robbery, a 19-year-old man from Columbia Heights, is in the Hennepin County jail and has yet to be charged.

Kevan Tran, 57, was inside his restaurant early in the evening, when he was shot in the abdomen and hand, the criminal complaint read. The business is also known as Kevan's Roast Beef.

The quick actions of officers called to the scene likely saved Tran's life, according to the complaint.

Police found Tran just outside a nearby store. Officers applied pressure to a chest wound; Tran was barely breathing.

"Officers were unable to locate a pulse," the complaint read. They moved Tran onto his back and began chest compressions.

"After a couple of compressions, [Tran] began gasping and breathing," the charging document read. "Officers cut of [Tran's] shirt and began packing both the entry and exit wounds with gauze.

Medical responders took over and took Tran to HCMC, where he is recovering.

Glover was charged June 30 in the violent robbery of McCafferty Liquors in the 1300 block of Randolph Avenue in St. Paula week earlier, and seven days after the restaurant holdup.

According to the charges, he was among a group of young males that robbed the store of cash and beat an employee in the head while threatening to shoot her. The group fled in a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking on June 18 in New Hope, the charges continued.

Glover's criminal history in Minnesota as an adult includes convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, theft and drug possession. He was on probation at the time of the robberies until June 2023.

The younger suspect in the restaurant holdup was convicted in 2019 in Ramsey County of aiding and abetting robbery. His probation was to run until January 2023.