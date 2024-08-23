A Fargo teenager stabbed his 14-year-old girlfriend than a dozen times in Moorhead and dumped her body in the river, according to a criminal complaint.
Charge: Fargo teen stabbed 14-year-old girlfriend repeatedly, dumped her body in Red River
Isaac Arndt is jailed in Fargo. A warrant has been issued for his return to Minnesota.
Isaac Arthur Arndt, 18, was charged Wednesday in Clay County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death Monday of Jaelyn Nichole Walker.
Arndt was arrested in Fargo, and a warrant has been issued for his transfer to Clay County. Court records do not list an attorney for him nor a date for him to appear in court.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Walker’s mother reported to police that her daughter was missing. She described how she used SnapChat’s location service that pointed her to a bicycle trail near S. 6th Avenue and Elm Street.
Officers searched the area and found Walker’s body in the Red River. She had “substantial sharp force injuries” to her back, torso and neck, the complaint read. The officers found a knife and blood nearby.
Law enforcement tracked down Arndt in a Fargo hospital. He told police detectives various versions of what happened to him and Walker near the river. Arndt eventually acknowledged that he and Walker had been in a romantic relationship for several months until it ended recently.
He said Walker confronted him about a new girlfriend, and he refused to reveal her name. Arndt said Walker started kicking and hitting him. He said he took out a knife, cutting his own hand in the process, and slashed her roughly 13 times.
Arndt said he fled on his scooter and got rid of his cell phone, backpack and the scooter. All but the cellphone were recovered by police.
He said he went to his home in Fargo, cleaned himself and washed his clothes. Law enforcement found in a cupboard in his home socks and a towel that appeared bloodied.
In a later interview with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Arndt admitted stabbing Walker several times and cutting her throat. He said he paused to give her a hug and stabbed her in the back. Arndt said he then dragged her body into the river and ran off.
Rare wheelchair-accessible, multi-level home with elevator listed for $669,000 in Red Wing
Across the nation, only 5% of homes have a ramp. Here’s a look inside a fully accessible house in Minnesota.