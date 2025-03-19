Without drawing attention to the structure, Martin sets the book up so the various narrators know they’re addressing us. They take turns telling their bits of the story (there are even first-person-plural chapters, which leave the ominous sense that the entire town of Tower Hill has made its mind up about what to think of something). They pick up the story from each other and amplify incidents that were described by previous narrators. It’s as if we’re sitting in a folksy town hall, with the narrators arrayed in front of us, taking a turn to win us over to their version of the story.