Books

Characters from Pulitzer Prize nominee ‘The Bright Forever’ return in lovely ‘The Evening Shades’

Fiction: Lee Martin’s small-town novel is a stunner.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 6:00PM
photo of author Lee Martin
Lee Martin (Cathy J. Martin/Melville House)

I’m not a person who talks to books but when I reached the lovely final lines of “The Evening Shades,” I couldn’t shut up, apparently. The words I said — gasped, if I’m honest — were, “Oh, my gosh.”

Lee Martin’s book — which may remind you of the small-town mini-dramas of Kent Haruf (“Plainsong”) and Ron Rash (“The Caretaker”) — shifts among the points of view of several characters in fictitious Mount Gilead, Ill., and Tower Hill, Ind. Set in 1972, the novel proceeds with glass-like smoothness but it’s actually trickier than it seems.

Without drawing attention to the structure, Martin sets the book up so the various narrators know they’re addressing us. They take turns telling their bits of the story (there are even first-person-plural chapters, which leave the ominous sense that the entire town of Tower Hill has made its mind up about what to think of something). They pick up the story from each other and amplify incidents that were described by previous narrators. It’s as if we’re sitting in a folksy town hall, with the narrators arrayed in front of us, taking a turn to win us over to their version of the story.

The plot is a classic: the stranger who comes to town and changes everything. He’s Henry Dees, also a central character in Martin’s Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Bright Forever.”

A math teacher, Henry seems like a decent sort when he arrives in Mount Gilead but he immediately hints at disturbing undercurrents: a friendship with a girl in Tower Hill that resulted in his decision to skip town, a new bond with Mount Gilead’s Edith Green that develops too quickly, references to an acquaintance who disappeared and may be dead. “The Evening Shades” is not a thriller but, as it becomes clear how many lives are being sucked into Dees' tale, it begins to feel like one.

In part, that’s because the competing narratives in “The Evening Shades” constantly remind us that one person’s happy-ever-after is another person’s doom. “We gave each other the gift of our listening,” Edith Green tells us but, behind that sweet turn of phrase, we’re wondering about the man who asked her out before Henry came to town and who still seethes at her polite refusal. A good deal of “The Evening Shades” is about a loneliness that it’s clear can only be eased for a few characters.

The precariousness of being a human, wishing for happiness, also is a theme of the book. Henry is hopeful about his new town but events in his previous town pull him back: “I’d close my eyes a moment and imagine that indeed there was a place — call it Heaven, if you want — and someday I’d go there and never again be a man with secrets and sins and an imperfect life lived outside the bright forever."

Re-reading that sentence, I’m surprised it took me so long to start talking to “The Evening Shades.” It’s filled with beautiful, exclamation-worthy language: “If you’re like me, you know early on you’re the X, the unknown, and you spend your life trying to solve the mystery of yourself because you know no one else will ever try.”

Martin never calls attention to his deftness but my copy of “The Evening Shades” has dozens of marked passages like that one. It’s a gentle, compassionate book that is ruthless in its examination of its characters' motives. All of which is well-encapsulated in this terse exchange:

“People,” Clare said.

“Unfortunately,” Peg said, “they’re all we’ve got.”

Related Coverage

No Section

A huge lie tests the friendship of two men who love one woman in Ron Rash's 'The Caretaker'

No Section

Review: 'Our Souls at Night,' by Kent Haruf

The Evening Shades

By: Lee Martin.

Publisher: Melville House, 308 pages, $20.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Books

See More

Books

Characters from Pulitzer Prize nominee ‘The Bright Forever’ return in lovely ‘The Evening Shades’

photo of author Lee Martin

Fiction: Lee Martin’s small-town novel is a stunner.

Books

Bestselling Minneapolis writer wants to help kids find ‘courage’ in tough times

photo of author Cori Doerrfeld in front of a brick wall

Books

Review: ‘Twist’ hints that the more we reach out, the more isolated we are

photo of author Colum McCann