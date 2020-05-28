Protests, some chaotic and others peaceful, unfolded Thursday evening across the Twin Cities, continuing a pattern that began Monday when the news of George Floyd’s death unfolded and came to a bloody climax on Wednesday night.

The most severe outbreak as about 6 p.m. occurred in St. Paul’s Midway district, were at least one person was severely injured when looting and fighting broke out. St. Paul police warned people to stay away from the area and tweeted that Mayor Melvin Carter had requested help from the National Guard, which Gov. Tim Walz deployed hours earlier, as well as from other local law enforcement agencies.

Rioters were pelting police with rocks and bottles and breaking into businesses in the area, including a Target, police said. Shortly after 6 p.m., police reported a large fire at the Napa Auto Parts store on University Avenue.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, a large, peaceful crowd gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center to demand charges against the officers involved in Floyd’s death. Speakers decried institutional racism and police brutality, while also asking protesters to be peaceful.

The more than 1,000 protesters then began to file down 3rd Avenue in downtown Minneapolis with their fists raised. Again and again, organizers stressed calm.

A protester holds a photo of George Floyd during a protest at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, May 28, 2020, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

“We gotta fight these people intelligently — with our minds,” says longtime activist Mel Reeves.

At Cup Foods, the scene where Floyd was detained by police before he died, people were angry, but took turns speaking next to his newly painted mural adorning the store’s wall.

Not far away, hundreds of people marched down E. 26th Street in Minneapolis chanting “these killer cops have got to go” before making their way to Hiawatha Avenue, chanting “I can’t breathe!”

At the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Headquarters — the site of scattered graffiti and other property damage countered with police use of force on Tuesday before Wednesday’s major chaos took place — agitated crowds were again met with tear gas as police more aggressively attempted to disperse the crowds.

At least one man was stabbed near the Target looted the night before, said a member of the community group MAD DADS, who was helping keep things calm at the precinct. A witness said a shirtless man in black pants attacked the man and was immediately confronted. Someone called 911 but it took several minutes before squads and a firetruck could arrive because of the scene. The suspect was arrested.

Roseville police Lt. Erika Scheider said they’ve had reports of looting at Rosedale Center, Target, Walmart, Cub Foods, Best Buy, Pawn America and two cell phone stores.

“We responded to a number of looting calls throughout the city. Rosedale had a large group that was able to breach the doors and get inside,” Scheider said.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more information.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer, Ryan Faircloth and Libor Jany contributed to this report.