By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Chance of showers, then dazzling fall days
Temperatures drop to early October levels Friday and Saturday.
According to Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at Colorado State University, the Atlantic has not seen a named storm since Ernesto, which developed on Aug. 12. Remarkably, this is the first time since 1968 that no storms have formed between Aug. 12 and Sept. 3.
Typically, this is the busiest time in the tropics, with Sept. 10 being the exact peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Despite a seemingly quieter start, warm waters and calm upper-level winds remain favorable for additional storms, so I wouldn’t bet on a lackluster back half of the season just yet.
Closer to home, warmer and slightly more humid air blows in Wednesday with a chance of a few thundershowers along a cold front sweeping through early Thursday morning. Temperatures drop to early October levels Friday and Saturday, with the potential of frost way up north.
It appears that Mother Nature will finally turn off the summer water spigot and dazzle us with several fine fall days over the next few weeks. Enjoy while you can!
