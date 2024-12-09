Central Minnesota man dies several days after being shot in Minneapolis trying to break up fight

A man who was shot a week ago in Minneapolis has died several days later, officials said.
Martin Wayne Horvath, 39, of Clear Lake, Minn., was shot on Dec. 2 in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue S., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Horvath was hospitalized at HCMC with head and neck wounds and died there on Saturday, the Examiner’s Office said.
No arrests have been announced.
Police said they went to the scene of the shooting at about 10:45 p.m. and saw Horvath there with critical wounds.
“Preliminary information indicates [Horvath] was trying to break up a physical altercation between two people known to him when a shot was fired, striking him,” a police statement read. “The other two people fled the scene before officers arrived.”
Officers gave immediate medical attention to Horvath until emergency medical personnel took him to HCMC, police said.
There have been 74 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database.
