Celtics-Timberwolves game preview: TV-radio information, key players, injury report

Timberwolves update: They are 17-15 after a 113-105 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City, which leads the West and is 10 games ahead of the Wolves. ... The Wolves are 21st in the league in offensive rating and fifth in defense, and are 22-46 all-time vs. Boston. ... They are fourth in the NBA in three-pointers and 10th in three-point percentage (.372). ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) and C Luka Garza (ankle) are out.