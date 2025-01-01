Celtics-Timberwolves game preview: TV-radio information, key players, injury report
The defending NBA champions are at Target Center for a nationally televised game Thursday night.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: TNT, truTV, iHeart Radio app
Celtics update: Boston beat Toronto by 54 points, 125-71, on New Year’s Eve to run its record to 24-9. The defending NBA champions are five games behind Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland. ... All-Star F Jayson Tatum leads the team in scoring (28.3), rebounding (9.5) and assists (5.5). ... Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.4 points per game for a team that is third in the league in offensive rating and seventh in defense. ... C Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is out.
Timberwolves update: They are 17-15 after a 113-105 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City, which leads the West and is 10 games ahead of the Wolves. ... The Wolves are 21st in the league in offensive rating and fifth in defense, and are 22-46 all-time vs. Boston. ... They are fourth in the NBA in three-pointers and 10th in three-point percentage (.372). ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) and C Luka Garza (ankle) are out.
The defending NBA champions are at Target Center for a nationally televised game Thursday night.