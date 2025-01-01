Wolves

Celtics-Timberwolves game preview: TV-radio information, key players, injury report

The defending NBA champions are at Target Center for a nationally televised game Thursday night.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 1, 2025 at 10:27PM
Jayson Tatum shows off to Celtics fans before Tuesday's victory over Toronto in Boston. (Winslow Townson)

Boston Celtics at Timberwolves

Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: TNT, truTV, iHeart Radio app

Celtics update: Boston beat Toronto by 54 points, 125-71, on New Year’s Eve to run its record to 24-9. The defending NBA champions are five games behind Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland. ... All-Star F Jayson Tatum leads the team in scoring (28.3), rebounding (9.5) and assists (5.5). ... Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.4 points per game for a team that is third in the league in offensive rating and seventh in defense. ... C Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is out.

Timberwolves update: They are 17-15 after a 113-105 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City, which leads the West and is 10 games ahead of the Wolves. ... The Wolves are 21st in the league in offensive rating and fifth in defense, and are 22-46 all-time vs. Boston. ... They are fourth in the NBA in three-pointers and 10th in three-point percentage (.372). ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) and C Luka Garza (ankle) are out.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Celtics-Timberwolves game preview: TV-radio information, key players, injury report

card image

The defending NBA champions are at Target Center for a nationally televised game Thursday night.

Wolves

Timberwolves' chemistry tested in 113-105 loss to Thunder

card image

Sports

Year in review: The top 10 story lines of 2024 in Minnesota sports

card image