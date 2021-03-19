Q: When I'm walking my dog through a park near my home, I occasionally see coyotes. There have been a couple small dogs killed by them in their own yards. Judging by the "lost cat" signs I see, I suspect they've taken a few of them, too. Is there any way to protect our pets?

A: Coyotes are everywhere, and they've learned that household pets are relatively easy prey. While they're plentiful in suburban areas across the United States, they have even been reported in New York City and other highly urban environments.

Free-roaming cats seem to be especially at risk. Often, missing cats or the gruesome finding of feline remains turns out to be the work of neighborhood coyotes.

Keeping cats safely inside is the only way to completely protect them.

Small dogs can be targets, too. So be sure to supervise small dogs when they're in your yard — especially if you're near a wooded area, golf course or other potentially coyote-rich environment. When walking small dogs, don't let them off-leash. Larger dogs are less at risk, but it's wise to keep large dogs on a leash.

To discourage coyotes, work with your neighbors to remove food sources that attract these predators, such as pet food left outside, garbage cans that aren't securely closed or compost piles that are not correctly maintained. If food sources are denied, the animals will move on to a more promising area.

While none of these steps will completely protect your pets, they will reduce the risk from these ever-more-common predators.

Have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.