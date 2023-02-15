Mike Carroll is in his 24th season as the women's hockey coach at Gustavus Adolphus. Two of his brothers, Steve (goaltending) and Pat, are longtime assistants. Another brother, Tom, has been the men's hockey coach for two decades at New England College in New Hampshire.

There was a Carroll on Edina East or Edina High hockey teams from 1973-74 straight through the 1985-86 season: Mike, Steve, Tom, Pat, Dan and Jim. State titles were won by Tom in 1977 and 1978, and Dan in 1982.

Tom was on two NCAA champion teams at Wisconsin, and Steve was a goalie for Mankato State's Division II national champions in 1980. They had good baseball players, too — Mike at Mankato State and then two years in the Montreal Expos organization; Dan on Edina's American Legion World Series team in 1982.

Three Carroll brothers — Mike, Steve and Pat — are in the Minnesota State Mankato athletics Hall of Fame. Jim was an excellent hockey player at Michigan Tech and known also as a P.A. announcer for the Vikings and the Wild.

The youngest of the seven Carrolls is Ann, a pioneer for women TV sports reporters in the Twin Cities, and the current host of the Vikings Weekly TV show.