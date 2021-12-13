DULUTH — A Carlton County man was formally charged Monday in the Dec. 10 shooting death of his wife.

Raymond Julian, 65, allegedly admitted to killing his wife, Tracy Julian, 62, at their home about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, authorities said. Her body was discovered with two gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint: A separate party received an email from Julian saying he intended to kill his wife. That third party reported it to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. When deputies went to the Julian residence in Kalevala Township on a welfare check Dec. 10, Julian first told authorities they couldn't see his wife because she was ill. When he was told he and his wife weren't in trouble, Julian said, "that's the problem, you're going to have to arrest me."

He went on to say, "My wife is dead, she's in the bed, I killed her," the complaint states.

Tracy Julian was found in bed inside a partially-finished pole barn. Julian, who did not give authorities a motive, was first brought to a hospital after making statements about hurting himself, the complaint said.

Julian was charged with intentional second-degree murder. He has no prior criminal history.