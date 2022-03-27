FORT MYERS, FLA. — For Carlos Correa's first outing in a Twins uniform, he couldn't have started much better.

Yes, it was only a spring training game, which the Twins won 6-2 on Sunday at Hammond Stadium, but it only took one inning for the shortstop to show his new team what he can bring to a lineup.

Correa orchestrated the first out of the day, diving between second and third base to cut off Enrique Hernandez's ground ball and flinging it to first baseman Miguel Sano for the out. And later at the bottom of the inning, he smacked a two-out single from his third spot in the batting order, a line drive to left field.

Correa played four innings, including two at-bats with his ground out in the fourth.

Joe Ryan started and went three innings, allowing just one walk while striking out five.

The Twins loaded the bases on the fourth inning off Sano's two-out single and walks from Alex Kirilloff and Gary Sanchez. Boston pitcher Jake Diekman then walked in a run with Gio Urshela also taking a base, which chased Diekman from the game after less than an inning.

Rafael Devers scored two runs off his sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to put the Red Sox up 2-1. But the Twins reclaimed their lead in the eighth inning. Jose Godoy had a RBI single. Jose Miranda's ground out with the bases loaded scored another run. And Trevor Larnach hit is second home run of the spring to score three more.