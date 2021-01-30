A man suspected in a carjacking died by suicide Friday evening in Saginaw, Minn., while being chased by St. Louis County sheriff's deputies, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Scott Michael Jordon, 34, of Duluth, and said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

While one deputy fired a weapon while pursuing Jordon, he was not struck by law enforcement gunfire, the BCA said.

The agency will release additional information, including the name of the deputy who discharged the firearm, once investigative interviews are completed, the BCA said.

Earlier Saturday, Sheriff Ross Litman had said it was too early to tell if there was an exchange of gunfire, but that two deputies had been placed on administrative leave.

The incident began when Jordon carjacked an SUV with a woman and her 16-year-old son inside at the Super One Foods store in Pike Lake, on Miller Trunk Highway northeast of Duluth.

The SUV stopped about 9 miles away in the parking lot of Saginaw Union Station, a restaurant near the intersection of Hwys. 194 and 2 in Saginaw. Jordon fled on foot and the victims were able to call for help. The woman and her son were not injured.

A St. Louis County sheriff's deputy discharged a weapon while using a police dog to track the suspect into a wooded area near the restaurant, authorities said. It was not clear if Jordon fired back at his pursuers.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583