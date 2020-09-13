A BMW was carjacked at gunpoint near the University of Minnesota, bringing to nine in recent weeks the number of violent crimes reported by school authorities.

The latest incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near SE. 14th Avenue and SE. 8th Street, according to an emergency crime alert sent by university officials in the Twin Cities.

Two suspects brandished a gun and took a driver's wallet and 2020 BMW, the alert disclosed.

Other than the suspects possibly being in their teens, the university did not offer any descriptions of the pair.

No arrests have been announced in this crime or any of the others in the past four-plus weeks.

About 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, someone was assaulted and had a phone stolen near SE. 10th Avenue and SE. 6th Street. Suspect was described as being 16 to 19 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, longer curly hair and a chubby face.

On the same day about 8:40 p.m., three suspects ages 18 to 21 displayed a gun and took the victim's car, phone and wallet near M Health Fairview hospital in the 700 block of S. 25th Avenue.

On Sept. 3 about 2:45 a.m., five suspects implied they had a gun and robbed someone near SE. 15th Avenue and SE. University Avenue of a phone and wallet.

On Aug. 30 about 12:10 a.m., three males showed their robbery victim a handgun during a near SE. 4th Street and SE. 11th Avenue.

On Aug. 22 about 9:15 p.m., suspects robbed two people near SE. 27th Avenue and SE. Como Avenue.

On Aug. 20 about 2:30 p.m., suspects implied they had a gun and stole a victim's 2017 Nissan near SE. Delaware Street and SE. East River Road.

On Aug. 16 around midnight, suspects said they had a knife, robbed their victim and punched the person in the face.

On Aug. 13 about 9:15 p.m., suspects robbed a victim while threatening that they had a gun near S. 20th Avenue and S. Riverside Avenue.

For most of the suspects, various physical descriptions were not disclosed by the university, including their ethnicity.

For further information about these and other crimes reported by the university, visit https://publicsafety.prd.umn.edu.