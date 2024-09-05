Business

Cargill grows national footprint, buying animal feed mills in Denver and Kansas City

The acquisition gives the Minnesota-based agribusiness a better foothold in central and western states.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 4:46PM
Cargill is buying two animal feed mills for an undisclosed sum. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cargill is buying feed mills in Denver and Kansas City to expand its animal nutrition business across central and western states.

The Minnetonka-based agribusiness paid an undisclosed sum to Compana Pet Brands for the plants, which make food for animals large and small.

Mariano Berdegue, senior vice president for Cargill’s animal nutrition and health Americas business, said the plants “better position us for long-term growth of our full portfolio and serve a range of customers, from the larger farmer/rancher to the local retailer who sells horse treats and pet food.”

While the mills will continue to supply Compana, Cargill plans to invest in the Denver facility to make it a “modernized, flagship feed mill” that can support big ranching and farming operations, according to a news release. The Kansas City plant is also near an existing Cargill feed mill.

The company produces 18 million metric tons of animal feed a year at 280 locations in 40 countries.

