Man found dead in car that went over bluff into the Mississippi River

Authorities found the car at 33rd Street and West River Parkway around 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 5, 2025 at 8:31PM
Authorities worked to pull a car that was partially submerged in the Mississippi River after a man was found dead inside on Sunday, Jan. 5. (Kevin Duchschere/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man was found dead inside a vehicle partially submerged in the Mississippi River on Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis park police and city fire department responded to a report of a car crash at 33rd Street and West River Parkway around 7:50 a.m., according to Dawn Sommers, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

There, at the bottom of a steep embankment, they found a vehicle with a deceased man inside. Firefighters retrieved the body.

As of 2 p.m., the medical examiner’s office hadn’t identified the man or announced his cause of death. The parkway remains closed between 31st and 35th streets as authorities use a crane to pull the car up the bluff.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

