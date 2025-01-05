A man was found dead inside a vehicle partially submerged in the Mississippi River on Sunday morning.
Man found dead in car that went over bluff into the Mississippi River
Authorities found the car at 33rd Street and West River Parkway around 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Minneapolis park police and city fire department responded to a report of a car crash at 33rd Street and West River Parkway around 7:50 a.m., according to Dawn Sommers, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
There, at the bottom of a steep embankment, they found a vehicle with a deceased man inside. Firefighters retrieved the body.
As of 2 p.m., the medical examiner’s office hadn’t identified the man or announced his cause of death. The parkway remains closed between 31st and 35th streets as authorities use a crane to pull the car up the bluff.
