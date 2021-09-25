A car that was stolen in Richfield with a dog inside has been recovered, but police say the dog is still missing.
The car, a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen Friday while left running in the parking lot at Richfield Liquors, 6600 Cedar Av. S., according to Richfield police. It contained a big-screen TV, an iPhone and a black lab mix named Vic.
Police said Saturday that the car was recovered near Hamline University in St. Paul, but Vic was not inside. The dog was said to be very friendly and weighs about 50 pounds.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident or the dog's whereabouts to call 612-861-9800.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Car stolen from Richfield recovered in St. Paul, but dog is missing
A car that was stolen in Richfield with a dog inside has been recovered, but police say the dog is still missing.The car, a 2021…
Local
EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin
The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona, but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.
East Metro
Glenwood, Minn., man killed in single-vehicle accident
A 39-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on a county road north of Alexandria, Minn., authorities said.Dennis Wayne Hovde, of Glenwood,…
Business
At 100, Minnesota grocery chain Coborn's takes stock in taking chances
Still run by the same family, grocery store moves forward by adapting to trends.
Local
2 Minn. legislators seek probe of court-mandated mental health exams after report on fatal shooting
Man found mentally incompetent to stand trial did not receive court-mandated treatment, KARE 11 reported. Later, he allegedly killed someone.