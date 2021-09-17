Canterbury Park ended its 65-day season Thursday with a big jump in total handle compared to last year's pandemic-shortened meet. With 12 more days of racing, expanded spectator capacity and another increase in out-of-state wagering, the track far surpassed the Canterbury Park record for total handle set last year.

2020 totals

Race days: 53

Total handle: $68,388,504

Daily average total handle: $1,290,349

Daily avg. on-track: $69,636

Daily avg. out-of-state: $1,220,713

Total races: 499

Avg. daily purses: $196,758

Field size per race: 7.25

2021 totals

Race days: 65 (22.6% increase from 2020)

Total handle: $90,888,787 (32.9%)

Daily average total handle: $1,398,289 (8.4%)

Daily avg. on-track: $130,304 (87.1%)

Daily avg. out-of-state: $1,267,985 (3.9%)

Total races: 615 (23.2%)

Avg. daily purses: $239,365 (21.7%)

Field size per race: 7.27 (0.3%)