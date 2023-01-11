Canterbury Park has revealed its thoroughbred stakes schedule for the 2023 season, cutting three races and $410,000 in purses from the stakes program following the end of its purse-enhancement deal with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

The track announced Wednesday it will hold 24 thoroughbred stakes during this summer's 54-day season, with total purses of $1.65 million. As it did last season, Canterbury will cluster its stakes races on six dates, highlighted by the Northern Stars Racing Festival on June 21 and the Festival of Champions on Sept. 9.

Three $50,000 turf stakes — the Honor the Hero, HBPA Distaff and Brooks Fields — will be eliminated. Purses for several races on the Northern Stars and Festival of Champions cards also have been reduced.

Last year's thoroughbred stakes schedule included 27 races worth $2.06 million in purses.

On Dec. 31, the purse-enhancement agreement between Canterbury and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) expired, cutting off a major source of purse funds. That deal had added about $70 million to purses over 11 years, including $7.28 million last year.

Though Canterbury officials are seeking new ways to boost purses, they don't expect to fill the gap before the 2023 season begins on May 27. With less purse money available, Canterbury already has scaled back its schedule, from 64 days last summer to 54 this year.

Purses for this season's thoroughbred stakes run from $50,000 to $100,000. While there were 13 races offering purses of $100,000 or more last year, there are only five this season.

Marquee races with reduced purses include the former Mystic Lake Derby (now the Canterbury Derby), cut from $150,000 to $100,000; the former Mystic Lake Mile (now the Brooks Fields Mile), down from $100,000 to $75,000; and the Lady Canterbury, trimmed from $100,000 to $75,000. Total purses for the Northern Stars Racing Festival dropped from $610,000 to $450,000, while the Festival of Champions purses were reduced from $600,000 to $500,000.

The stakes schedule is engineered to support Minnesota-bred horses. Of the 24 races, 16 are restricted to state-breds, including four of the five $100,000 stakes.