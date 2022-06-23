Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Jetinwithclass (H. Hernandez) 4.40 2.60 2.10

5 • Bombarra Gold (R. Fuentes) 2.60 2.10

1 • Taking Charge Desi (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:11.24. Scratched: Grandiose Summer. Exacta: 4-5, $4.20. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $4.20.

— —

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $75,000. Purse: $35,315.

5 • Exxel (Chirinos) 2.80 2.10 2.10

2 • Shadowless (Wade) 3.00 2.20

4 • Citrus Bay (Arroyo) 3.40

Time: 1:15.92. Exacta: 5-2, $3.30. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $4.80. Superfecta: 5-2-4-3, $2.65. Daily Double: 4-5, $3.20.

— —

3 Curtis Sampson Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

5 • Schlofmitz (Castellano) 9.40 4.40 3.40

1 • Whenthedawnbreaks (Geroux) 4.20 3.20

12 • Latin Nikkita (Quinonez) 5.00

Time: 1:35.86. Scratched: Morgs World, Dreamworker, Elle of the Ball, Latin Nikkita. Exacta: 5-1, $16.10. Trifecta: 5-1-12, $48.45. Superfecta: 5-1-12-13, $39.50. Pick 3: 4/6-5-5, $7.15. Daily Double: 5-5, $5.10.

— —

4 Dark Star Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

13 • Spycraft (Beschizza) 10.40 6.40 4.40

12 • Plane Talk (Canchari) 11.40 6.80

3 • Mark of the Z (Baird) 5.60

Time: 0:55.00. Scratched: Seven Scents, Tiger Dad, R Mercedes Boy, College Party, Bodenheimer. Exacta: 13-12, $46.00. Trifecta: 13-12-3, $179.35. Superfecta: 13-12-3-4, $132.17. Pick 3: 5-5-513, $19.35. Pick 4: 4/6-5-5-13, $68.80. Daily Double: 5-13, $38.40.

— —

5 MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6½ furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $64,800.

4 • Royals' Lil Diva (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

2 • Ojitos (I. Hernandez) 3.60 2.80

7 • Bailout Kela (L. Fuentes) 6.00

Time: 1:18.33. Scratched: Color Me Legendary, Queenscaballo. Exacta: 4-2, $3.90. Trifecta: 4-2-7, $17.85. Superfecta: 4-2-7-3, $6.39. Pick 3: 5-13-4/5, $26.90. Daily Double: 13-4, $9.70.

— —

6 Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

7 • She Can't Sing (Loveberry) 5.80 3.20 2.60

2 • Amalfi Princess (Castellano) 3.80 3.00

6 • Joy of Painting (Cannon) 10.80

Time: 1:33.82. Scratched: Niceno, Swanage, Youens, Ready to Runaway. Exacta: 7-2, $9.40. Trifecta: 7-2-6, $56.75. Superfecta: 7-2-6-3, $53.68. Pick 3: 13-4/5-7, $15.05. Daily Double: 4-5, $1.20. Daily Double: 4-7, $4.80.

— —

7 Mystic Lakes Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

6 • Mr Dumas (Gutierrez) 6.80 4.40 3.20

12 • Agent Peter Graves (Bridgmohan) 32.60 16.40

11 • Dyn O Mite (Geroux) 6.80

Time: 1:33.11. Scratched: Two Emmys. Exacta: 6-12, $192.20. Trifecta: 6-12-11, $804.05. Superfecta: 6-12-11-7, $662.21. Pick 3: 4/5-7-4/6, $9.20. Daily Double: 7-6, $9.30.

— —

8 Mystic Lake Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $153,450.

8 • Stitched (Geroux) 6.20 3.60 2.60

11 • Bens Malice (Quinonez) 9.40 5.20

10 • Heaven Street (Castellano) 4.20

Time: 1:34.76. Scratched: Slim Slow Slider. Exacta: 8-11, $24.50. Trifecta: 8-11-10, $63.70. Superfecta: 8-11-10-6, $39.31. Pick 3: 7-4/6-3/8, $18.90. Pick 4: 4/5-7-4/6-3/8, $33.70. Daily Double: 6-8, $11.40.

— —

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Twilite Liason (Lara) 72.80 23.60 7.20

3 • Westa Waverly (Negron) 3.60 2.60

4 • Devoted to You (L. Fuentes) 2.60

Time: 1:10.92. Exacta: 5-3, $141.30. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $223.40. Superfecta: 5-3-4-7, $237.02. Pick 3: 4/6-3/8-5, $502.15. Daily Double: 8-5, $103.60.

— —

10 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Speedy Enough (Lindsay) 11.60 5.80 3.00

7 • Outworktheokiegirl (H. Hernandez) 4.60 2.80

2 • Temporarily (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:16.89. Scratched: Priceless Miracle. Exacta: 5-7, $26.80. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $28.80. Superfecta: 5-7-2-6, $15.97. Pick 3: 3/8-5-5, $912.70. Pick 4: 4/6-3/8-5-5, $3,943.55. Pick 5: 7-4/6-3/8-5-5, $11,116.20. Daily Double: 5-5, $207.80. Daily Double: 5-1, $29.10.

— —

Total handle: $4,737,428. Live handle: $314,033.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 60-181 (.331). Lock of the day: 10-19 (.526).