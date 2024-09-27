No Section

Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Sept. 26

Winners and payouts from the penultimate race card for the 2024 season.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2024 at 1:20AM

1. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,600.

1 • My Calante (Rodriguez) 32.20 12.20 4.80

7 • Face Value (Fuentes) 4.40 2.80

4 • Its Bobs Business (Carmona) 2.40

Time: 1:40.02. Scratched: Coffee Caliente. Exacta: 1-7, $59.90. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $79.60. Superfecta: 1-7-4-5, $37.07.

2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,120.

7 • Petit Jean (Roman) 3.80 2.40 2.10

6 • Mia’s Angel (Lindsay) 3.00 2.40

2 • Island Jive (Carmona) 2.60

Time: 1:12.53. Exacta: 7-6, $5.10. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $6.70. Superfecta: 7-6-2-5, $5.09. Daily Double: 1-7, $51.80.

3. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,320.

7 • A Roze and Wine (Pena) 6.80 4.40 3.40

2 • Cato’s Lady (Da Silva) 16.20 7.20

4 • Mia Baby (Gallardo) 3.00

Time: 0:57.07. Scratched: Checkcashingconnie. Exacta: 7-2, $51.60. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $69.35. Superfecta: 7-2-4-3, $144.03. Pick 3: 1-7-7, $141.30. Daily Double: 7-7, $17.80.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $33,870.

7 • Outofthedark (Quinonez) 7.20 4.20 2.80

4 • Burning Leaves (Roman) 10.80 5.40

1 • Martini Blu (Carmona) 2.80

Time: 1:39.66. Scratched: West Island, Make Noise. Exacta: 7-4, $32.90. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $48.80. Superfecta: 7-4-1-3, $43.08. Pick 3: 7-7-7, $20.60. Daily Double: 7-7, $21.20.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,160.

3 • Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela) 6.00 3.60 3.00

6 • Aunt Gwen’s (Da Silva) 3.00 2.00

12 • Raetastic (Gallardo) 2.00

Time: 1:30.81. Scratched: Zanzora, Tactical Express. Exacta: 3-6, $37.90. Trifecta: 3-6-12, $113.25. Superfecta: 3-6-12-2, $195.53. Pick 3: 7-7-3/13/14, $52.40. Pick 4: 7-7-7-3/13/14, $41.85. Pick 5: 1-7-7-7-3/13/14, $818.10. Daily Double: 7-3, $21.40.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $33,470.

2 • Hap Hot (Gallardo) 11.80 5.40 4.00

5 • Plane Talk (Rodriguez) 3.40 2.80

10 • Bayou Colonel (Carmona) 3.20

Time: 0:55.57. Scratched: Arrest, Jacks Outlaw, Happy Hour Bobby. Exacta: 2-5, $18.40. Trifecta: 2-5-10, $50.00. Superfecta: 2-5-10-8, $78.26. Pick 3: 7-3/13/14-2, $97.70. Daily Double: 3-2, $35.20.

7. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

5 • Carson Bay (Carmona) 5.00 3.00 2.40

7 • Gophers Axe (Quinonez) 5.40 3.80

4 • Take Charge Lilah (Harr) 5.80

Time: 1:07.00. Scratched: Pepper N Mint. Exacta: 5-7, $10.20. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $31.75. Superfecta: 5-7-4-6, $29.86. Pick 3: 3/13/14-2-5, $68.00. Daily Double: 2-5, $37.00.

8. 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

6 • Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo) 11.80 4.00 2.80

5 • Gimme Mo Money (Rodriguez) 2.10 2.20

7 • Qurbaan D Oro (Roman) 4.00

Time: 1:07.35. Exacta: 6-5, $10.20. Trifecta: 6-5-7, $32.15. Superfecta: 6-5-7-8, $23.85. Pick 3: 2-5-6, $235.80. Pick 4: 3/13/14-2-5-6, $404.90. Pick 5: 7-3/13/14-2-5-6, $2,171.00. Daily Double: 5-6, $60.40.

Total handle: $1,221,677. Live handle: $121,922. | Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 120-430 (.279). Lock of the day: 23-49 (.469).

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from No Section

See More
No Section

Hot Dish 9.27.24

Emmer mocks Walz’s appearance in Fox interview in advance of VP debate

No Section

Hot dish 9.26.24

No Section

Homegazing