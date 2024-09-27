1. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,600.
Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Sept. 26
Winners and payouts from the penultimate race card for the 2024 season.
1 • My Calante (Rodriguez) 32.20 12.20 4.80
7 • Face Value (Fuentes) 4.40 2.80
4 • Its Bobs Business (Carmona) 2.40
Time: 1:40.02. Scratched: Coffee Caliente. Exacta: 1-7, $59.90. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $79.60. Superfecta: 1-7-4-5, $37.07.
2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,120.
7 • Petit Jean (Roman) 3.80 2.40 2.10
6 • Mia’s Angel (Lindsay) 3.00 2.40
2 • Island Jive (Carmona) 2.60
Time: 1:12.53. Exacta: 7-6, $5.10. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $6.70. Superfecta: 7-6-2-5, $5.09. Daily Double: 1-7, $51.80.
3. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,320.
7 • A Roze and Wine (Pena) 6.80 4.40 3.40
2 • Cato’s Lady (Da Silva) 16.20 7.20
4 • Mia Baby (Gallardo) 3.00
Time: 0:57.07. Scratched: Checkcashingconnie. Exacta: 7-2, $51.60. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $69.35. Superfecta: 7-2-4-3, $144.03. Pick 3: 1-7-7, $141.30. Daily Double: 7-7, $17.80.
4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $33,870.
7 • Outofthedark (Quinonez) 7.20 4.20 2.80
4 • Burning Leaves (Roman) 10.80 5.40
1 • Martini Blu (Carmona) 2.80
Time: 1:39.66. Scratched: West Island, Make Noise. Exacta: 7-4, $32.90. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $48.80. Superfecta: 7-4-1-3, $43.08. Pick 3: 7-7-7, $20.60. Daily Double: 7-7, $21.20.
5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,160.
3 • Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela) 6.00 3.60 3.00
6 • Aunt Gwen’s (Da Silva) 3.00 2.00
12 • Raetastic (Gallardo) 2.00
Time: 1:30.81. Scratched: Zanzora, Tactical Express. Exacta: 3-6, $37.90. Trifecta: 3-6-12, $113.25. Superfecta: 3-6-12-2, $195.53. Pick 3: 7-7-3/13/14, $52.40. Pick 4: 7-7-7-3/13/14, $41.85. Pick 5: 1-7-7-7-3/13/14, $818.10. Daily Double: 7-3, $21.40.
6. 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $33,470.
2 • Hap Hot (Gallardo) 11.80 5.40 4.00
5 • Plane Talk (Rodriguez) 3.40 2.80
10 • Bayou Colonel (Carmona) 3.20
Time: 0:55.57. Scratched: Arrest, Jacks Outlaw, Happy Hour Bobby. Exacta: 2-5, $18.40. Trifecta: 2-5-10, $50.00. Superfecta: 2-5-10-8, $78.26. Pick 3: 7-3/13/14-2, $97.70. Daily Double: 3-2, $35.20.
7. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
5 • Carson Bay (Carmona) 5.00 3.00 2.40
7 • Gophers Axe (Quinonez) 5.40 3.80
4 • Take Charge Lilah (Harr) 5.80
Time: 1:07.00. Scratched: Pepper N Mint. Exacta: 5-7, $10.20. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $31.75. Superfecta: 5-7-4-6, $29.86. Pick 3: 3/13/14-2-5, $68.00. Daily Double: 2-5, $37.00.
8. 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
6 • Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo) 11.80 4.00 2.80
5 • Gimme Mo Money (Rodriguez) 2.10 2.20
7 • Qurbaan D Oro (Roman) 4.00
Time: 1:07.35. Exacta: 6-5, $10.20. Trifecta: 6-5-7, $32.15. Superfecta: 6-5-7-8, $23.85. Pick 3: 2-5-6, $235.80. Pick 4: 3/13/14-2-5-6, $404.90. Pick 5: 7-3/13/14-2-5-6, $2,171.00. Daily Double: 5-6, $60.40.
Total handle: $1,221,677. Live handle: $121,922. | Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 120-430 (.279). Lock of the day: 23-49 (.469).